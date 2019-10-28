Section Of Aburi-Accra Road Closed Over Falling Rocks

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced an emergency closure of the Accra-bound carriageway from the Peduase Lodge to Ayi Mensah on the Accra-Aburi road to vehicular traffic.

The closure, according to the Authority, is due to some slope failures and rock falls on that section of the road, with potential for further rock falls and slope failures.

Consequently, the Ayi Mensah to Aburi-bound double carriageway has been turned into a single carriageway to enable traffic flow to and from Aburi and beyond.

A statement issued by the GHA said as an alternative, motorists may also use the Dome-Kitase-Berekusu road.

It also advised motorists to cooporate with the Police, Traffic Wardens at Ayi Mensah and Peduase Lodge ends of the Road and also follow Directional Signs that would be placed along the route to ensure safety, promising further information to the public in due time.

