Bawumia Attends 3rd Public Investments Fund Conference In Saudi Arabia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has left Accra for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to attend the 3rd Session of the International Conference of the Public Investments Fund (PIF)'s Future Investment Initiative (FII), to be held from 29th to 31st October, 2019.

The Vice President left Accra on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

A statement signed by Frank Agyei-Twum, the Director of Communications at the Office of the Vice President, said Dr. Bawumia will be expected to deliver an address on Ghana's investment potentials at the African Continent Dialogue Session of the conference.

The Public Investments Fund, a sovereign wealth fund owned by Saudi Arabia, is considered to be among the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world with total estimated assets of about $320 billion.

Established in 2017, the Future Investments Initiative is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators, with the power to shape the future of global investment. It is focused on utilizing investment to drive growth opportunities and address global challenges.

This year's event, under the overall theme of “What's Next for Global Business”, will anchor an influential community of global investors, business leaders, innovators and government officials, the latest trends in global investments and points to the most promising investment strategies to define partnerships for the future.

The Vice President is expected to retun to Accra on Thursday, 31st October, 2019.