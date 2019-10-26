Corn Mill Operator Jailed 9years For Defilement

A Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced a 38-year old corn mill operator to nine years imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old at Fankyenebra in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

Kwame Michael pleaded guilty and was convicted on his plea.

Police Chief Inspector Mercy Quaye, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Comfort Tasiame that on September 26 this year, at about 3:00 pm, the accused, Kwame Michael saw the victim on her way going home after school and called her to his workshop.

He then asked her to fetch some water in an uncompleted building, whilst the girl was there fetching the water, accused went there and defiled her, the prosecutor told the Court.

A witness in the case, who spotted the accused, reported the incident to the victim’s father, Mr Kwaku Abofa and this led to the arrest of the accused the same day.

A police medical form which was given to the victim to seek medical treatment for the girl was returned endorsed by medical officers.

Police Chief Mercy Quaye said in his caution statement, the accused confessed to the offence and was therefore charged and brought before the Court.

