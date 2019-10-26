Deputy Director Of Ghana Prison Service Applauds Edem Fairre Support To Inmates

Edem Fairre foundation in collaboration with Twellium Foundation took turn to donate to the inmates of James camp prison and Nsawam prison respectively.

The donation includes food items "biscuit, drinks and bottled mineral water. As part of the package she also donated exercise books and pens to the inmates because empowering education is part of her campaign.

After the donation, a group of doctors and social welfare activists joined Edem to give a speech on depression and anxiety where Edem shared her experience and taught the inmates how to curb symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The Deputy Director of Ghana Prisons Service, Madam Patience Bamfo Bonney in her speech thanked Edem and her team.

She appeals to other corporate bodies to emulate the symbolic kind gesture of Edem Fairre foundation. She prayed that her visit to the inmates should not be a one-off event but rather it should be organized on monthly basis because it has been very impactful.

These activities form part of Edem Fairre Foundation tour in creating awareness about depression and anxiety.

The inmates were subjected to a hilarious session by a renowned comedian, Nana China to a rib-cracking comedy.

Edem Fairrie who is an ambassador to the United Nations Youth Ghana for zero hunger appealed to the general public to continue to show their unflinching love and support for the inmates after they finish serving their jail term to seamlessly fuse into the community.

Edem is also an award-winning model and a TV presenter at joy prime tv and the founder of Edem Fairre foundation