Take Advantage Of Technology To Educate Yourself On State Capture Meaning--Alex Mould To Gabby

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr Alex Mould has asked Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko to take advantage of technology to educate himself on the meaning of "State Capture".

He says it is rather unfortunate, unsurprising though that with no shame Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko tried to twist the meaning of "State Capture" either to whimsically divert attention from the family and friends PDS scandal or to insulate beforehand weekly scandals that may be unfolding.

"I don't need to educate Gabby on "state capture" especially when technological advancement has made it possible to access education anywhere via these technological gadgets," he said in a post.

"PDS scandal is a typical illustration of political corruption which was well coached to satisfy some family and friends of the President. It clearly demonstrated how ineptitude deliberately replaced due diligence to twist simple rules with regard to 'contract formation' because of 'parochial interest', greediness and spirit of domineering," he added.

He added that these avoidable mishaps in the PDS deal occurred because some 'sponsored' private individuals with the support from Flagstaff House were in a "hurry" to execute the agenda for what is due them.

Private legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said that the use of "State Capture" by former President John Dramani Mahama and the former CEO of GNPC to describe President Akufo-Addo-led government’s involvement in the ongoing PDS saga is unwarranted.

He says he doubts whether the former President and his cohorts have an accurate understanding of what "State Capture" actually means and its relation to the ongoing PDS saga.

“Mahama, Alex Mould and co have found and borrowed a new phrase from South Africa: “state capture.” I am not sure that they fully understand it otherwise they would not use it. Unless of course, they are using it liberally because by their definition they are referring to the NPP electorally capturing and freeing the state from the promoters of 'create, loot and share,' in the famous words of Ghana’s Supreme Court,” his full post read.

Prior to the termination of the PDS contract with the government of Ghana, former President Mahama and some influential members of the opposition NDC had described the handling of the issues as shambolic and very disappointing.

The former President is quoted to have used "State Capture" to particularly describe the constantly reeling economic state under the Akufo-Addo governance with respect to the ECG-PDS deal.

