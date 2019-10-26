Participation Of Women, PWDS In Upcoming 2019 District Elections, Referendum

Article 35(6d) of the 1992 Constitution requires of the country to make democracy a reality by decentralizing the administrative and financial machinery of government to the Regions and Districts and by affording all possible opportunities to the people to participate in decision-making at every level in National life and in government.

In this view that, the Electoral Commission of the Oti region organized a workshop for Women and (PWDS) People With Disabilities in Dambai the Oti regional Capital.

Officials from the Electoral Commission present were;

Regina Ahmed, "Gender Desk Officer For The Oti Region", Mr. Lawrence Sarpong ," Director Of Administration HQ" and Mr. Nuhu Mahama, "Oti EC Regional Director".

Mr. Lawrence Sarpong pointed out numerous measures that his outfit has outlined to ensure that women and PWDS take part fully in the upcoming Districts level Elections and the Referendum.

It must be made clear that participation in Elections does not only mean being a candidate. One can participate in the District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections as a candidate, voter, an election officer, a candidate agent, an observer among others.

He further explained that, all PWDS and Women are eligible to take part in the upcoming Districts Elections.

"In order not to prevent people with amputated upper arms and missing fingers from registering to be eligible voters, measures were put in place by the commission during the registration of voters to ensure that persons are identified on Election Day with their faces only (FOs)", he narrated.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Nuhu Mahama gave a hint on inclusive voter education and information.

Voter education and information campaigning are directed at enhancing voters' awareness of the electoral process, equipping them with knowledge about the process, increasing their understanding of election day activities, informing them of the Election date and time and other related issues. The Electoral Commission has adopted variables such as language, literacy, disability, gender and others.

"the EC, over the years has been organizing sensitization workshops for women's groups such as the faith-based organization, community-based organizations among others. Today's workshop is to enhance women and Persons with Disabilities in the upcoming 2019 Districts Elections and the Referendum. We are sensitizing them on capacity building for female candidates, sign language, illustrative and pictorial educational materials".

It is a proven fact that diverse groups make better decisions, especially where it comes to task as challenging as representing the interests of citizens at all levels. Inclusive participation and representation at all levels of decision-making processes is critical for equal and equitable prioritization of the practical needs and issues for all.

Source: Yentumi Mawuli/otionline.com