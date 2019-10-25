MTN Presents Bright Scholarships Award To 100 Students

MTN Ghana has through its foundation presented scholarship packages to 100 needy but brilliant students under the 2019 Bright Scholarship Program in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevor said the move forms part of the continuous efforts the company is undertaking to support these students in achieving higher heights in life.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mr Adadevor noted that “It really saddens me to see young talent not achieve their potential because we do not have the right instruments in place to support such talented youth. This is really what the MTN Bright Scholarship means to me and it is for this reason that I, I have personally supported a few people through high school and university in the last several years”.

He noted that the scholarship is the most fundamental source of hope, and the most guaranteed path for Ghanaians to improve their lives in sustainable ways.

Mr Adadevor revealed that the MTN Ghana Foundation has touched more than four million lives with an amount of over US$13.5m invested in 147 projects.

“Specifically, through the BRIGHT Scholarship initiative, 300 brilliant students will have access to quality tertiary education. Out of this, 100 young people will today receive a package which will take care of their tuition, accommodation and a stipend for books and other educational materials”.

He however disclosed that the Foundation last year awarded 100 students from the public universities in the country and in 2020 the last batch of 100 students will be awarded similar scholarships.

"However, we are particularly proud of the fact that we have touched the lives of more than one thousand one hundred students over the past two decades with our various scholarship programs and are humbled by the impact this has had on the lives of people such as you and on their communities at large," Mr. Adadevoh intimated.

He challenged beneficiaries to make this scholarship count by working hard, being smart and making the best of this opportunity.

He however emphasized that the scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, accommodation and a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the duration of their studies.

“We are all exposed to several opportunities daily but only a few see them. Sacrifice is a fundamental investment for entitlement. The youth of today have forgotten what sacrifice means. Hardwork is a sacrifice and not all of you will be willing to make this sacrifice,” he emphasised.

Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum-Ampofo lauded MTN Ghana for the great initiative and tasked them to continue supporting needy but brilliant Ghanaians in the society.

She added that this gesture by MTN Ghana, aligns largely with Government’s vision of providing education for every child in the country whether rich or poor in other to equip the youth with requisite knowledge and skills to build the human capital.

She charged the 100 beneficiaries to make MTN Ghana, their parents and Ghana proud.

A beneficiary, Ishmael Neequaye advised colleague beneficiaries to make hay whiles the sun shines.

“I have always dreamed of becoming a teacher. My grandfather did his best but could not continue. I thank MTN Ghana for this opportunity and I will make the best of it,” he stated.

A guardian, Precious Ametame lauded MTN Ghana for selecting her kid sister out of the lots.

She said “The numbers that applied were a mouth full. It is by the grace of God, she is part. I am confident she will make the family, MTN Ghana and the world proud”.

The award ceremony saw two persons with disabilities benefitting from the scholarship.

Background

A total of 2,674 applications were received from all 16 regions of Ghana and the number was pruned to 300 applicants. The shortlisted candidates were subsequently invited for interviews.

The interviews were conducted by an independent panel which comprised academia and accredited human resource personnel. The panel, after interviewing and verifying information received selected 100 students who will be awarded the MTN Bright Scholarship.

The MTN Bright Scholarship is in fulfillment of a commitment the company made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016. During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Foundation said it will award 300 scholarships to students in public tertiary institutions over a three year period.