MTN Finance Team Bags Six Awards At the 5th Ghana Finance & Innovation Awards

MTN Ghana has once again achieved a remarkable feat at the 5th Ghana Finance Innovation Awards held in Accra.

MTN received six awards - making the company the highest award recipient of the night.

MTN Ghana was recognized in the following categories Corporate Performance Team of the Year, Investor Relations Team of the Year and Finance Team of the Year.

In addition to the corporate awards, MTN received three personality awards.

For the third consecutive time, the Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Modupe Kadri has been adjudged Telecoms CFO of the Year. Modupe won other personality awards - Finance Personality of the Year award and he was also named among the top 10 CFOs in Ghana. The Finance team has also been recognized as the Team of the Year for the third consecutive time.

Receiving the awards, Modupe expressed excitement and appreciation to the organizers for the awards. He dedicated the awards to the Finance Team and to all MTN customers.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Selorm Adadevoh congratulated and commended Modupe for his exemplary and great leadership style. He said, “Modupe has reformed the Finance Division at MTN. He has contributed immensely in building a vibrant, formidable and highly skilful team.”

“As a responsible organization with integrity as one of its core values, Modupe and the Finance Team ensures that MTN files and pays its taxes regularly and on time. I wish to thank Modupe and his team for their sterling performance which has positively impacted Ghana’s economy and contributed to the development of Ghana through timely payment of taxes.”

The Ghana Finance and Innovation Awards rewards success, product innovations and various experts contributing to the building of a robust financial sector.

MTN has made significant strides in the Ghana CFO Awards which has been rebranded to Ghana Finance Innovation Awards.

In 2018 MTN won six awards. The company won three awards in 2016.