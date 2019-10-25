Yango Meets President Akufo-Addo During Russia-Africa Summit

Musheg Sahakian, Global Expansion Director for Yango (a service by Yandex, one of the biggest IT companies in the world), and other top managers of the company met His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, during the first Russia-Africa Summit and Forum which is being held in Sochi (Russia) on October 23-24.

His Excellency encouraged Yandex and Yango to develop their presence in Ghana, including the launch of educational programs that company has already successfully introduced in Russia and CIS countries.

"By joining the existing ride-hailing market in Accra, Yango provided its locals with the new choice. Competition is always for good, because it motivates all market players to improve, and everyone wins in the end: users get cheaper rides and better service, drivers can earn better money, and country gets the latest high-level technologies", added Mr. Sahakian.