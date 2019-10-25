PDS Deal Termination Meticulous — Electrical Contractors Applaud Govt

Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA) has commended government for the onerous decision to terminate the PDS concessionaire agreement.

In a press release signed by the President of the Association Nana Addo-Tetebo, it stated that the approach in terminating the Concession agreement was swift, describing it as “meticulous.”

“We write to show our appreciation to the Government of Ghana for its swift, albeit meticulous approach in terminating the Concession.”

According to the release, ECG is capable of managing its own affairs if it does things right. “If ECG does things right in terms of improving efficiency and reducing distribution losses the electricity business in Ghana needs no concession.”

Read Below Full Release:

Press Release Of Government’s Termination Of The PDS Deal

The President and the Council of Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA) on October 24th, 2019, hereby write to show our appreciation to the Government of Ghana for its swift, albeit meticulous approach in terminating the Concession agreement between the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Power Distribution Services Limited.

We are in full fledge support of the Government as ECG reassumes full operational and financial control of the electricity distribution business in the Southern Zone of Ghana.

We as contractors are very elated as our issues of non-payment of contracts are expected to be put to rest within the shortest possible time as calm has been restored by the Government.

If ECG does things right in terms of improving efficiency and reducing distribution losses the electricity business in Ghana needs no concession.

We hope and pray that, with the current trend of events, the E.C.G will improve their ways and manage the electricity business in the interest of Ghanaians.

Thank you.

Issues by:

GECA President: Nana Addo-Tetebo

E-mail: [email protected]

Web : www.ghanaeca.org or www.gecanet.org