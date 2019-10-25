A/R: Betinko students Slandered as Teachers dismisses students when its rain

Pupils at Betinko, a community in the Atwima Mponua constituency of the Ashanti region are always dismissed from school whenever it rains or cloudy to rain.

This situation which has existed for years decade is due to the bad nature of the school building.

The school block has become a death trap with deteriorated and eroded block, whles the roofings are spilling off, exposing students to direct sunshine.

Whenever it rains, students need to be dismissed from school, which has hindered effective teaching and learning.

Modern Ghana reporter visit to the observed that the upper primary school lacks teaching equipment materials such as chairs, textbooks, chalks among others.

Speaking in an interview with the assembly of the area Hon. Hon. Martin Prempeh says the community contributed to start foundation of the three classroom blocks which has stuck due to lack of funds.

According to him, any effort to engage government officials for help proves futile.

He furthered that, Betinko and its surrounding communities like Nkrumah, Pakyi and other four communities lack toilet facility, saying that "all the toilets in the towns are in deplorable state and its very dangerous to us when it is rain.

He, therefore, appealed to government for ultra-modern toilets in these communities.

On his part, the Chief of Betinko, Nana Kwaku Duah II, said the community lack portable drinking water as the matter of that, the residents take contaminated water which has health risk on the residents.

Nana Kwaku Duah II also added that, Hon Williams Darko DCE for Atwima Mponua personally came to assured the entire community with cement and other building materials to start the school project but he has not fulfilled his promise.

He then passionately appeal to government to turn back to Betinko else they will vow not to vote in the upcoming general election.