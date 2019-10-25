4th Pan-African Business Leaders’ Summit to hold in Las Vegas

The 4th Pan-African Business Leadership Summit will hold in Las Vegas, USA from 25-26 November 2019.

The Pan-Africa Business Leadership Summit is a bi-annual business forum for businesses from Africa and USA to interact with the objective of forging result-oriented interactions and collaborations among participants.

The event is being organised by Africa Informer, a Nevada, United States-based non-profit for the socioeconomic integration of black communities in US and globally.

Africa Informer is being partnered in Ghana on the summit by Global Poverty Reduction Initiative-Ghana, (GPRI-Ghana), a non-profit organisation dedicated to meeting the needs of people affected by natural disasters, and Journalists for Regional Integration (JORIN), a non-governmental organisation that works to fast-track regional integration in West Africa.

This year’s summit will hold at the prestigious Treasure Island Resort, Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, and under the theme, ‘Promoting US -Africa partnerships in the construction, healthcare, mining, cattle ranching and solar energy sectors’.

Speaking in an interview, team-lead of the summit’s local partners Mr. Martin-Luther C. King noted that at a time when the construction, real estate and solar energy continue to boom across Africa, it was imperative for indigenous African operators in these sectors to continue seeking partnerships and collaborations globally, to improve on technology, safety, and marketing.

“More than $471 billion was spent on construction alone across sub Saharan Africa in 2018. Similarly, solar energy is here and Africa is perhaps the most suited continent for this cheap, clean and efficient power source, especially in the context of its myriad problems with fossil energy. To effectively harness the full benefits of all these, therefore, it is quite imperative for indigenous African operators in these important sectors to continue seeking partnerships and collaborations globally, to improve on technology, safety, and marketing,” King stated.

The 4th Pan-African Business Leadership Summit will be hosted with support from the offices of Congresswoman Susie Lee, representing Nevada 3rd District, Congressman Steven Horsford, representing Nevada 4th District and Congresswoman Dina Titus, representing Nevada 1st District.

Also supporting are the Nevada Contractors Association, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, Solar Energy Industries Association and top players in the construction, real estate and solar energy industries in Nevada and other parts of the US.

Delegates expected to participate at the strategic event include top government and private-sector agencies and officials in the construction, real estate and solar energy sectors from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya, as well as businesses based in Nevada.

Participation fees are US$1, 500, or the Ghana cedi equivalent, per delegate (hotel accommodation included); and, US$1, 200 or the Ghana cedi equivalent, per delegate (hotel accommodation not included).

Fees cover registration, hotel accommodation (for delegates paying US$1,500), conference materials, business profile presentation at conference, awards dinner gala, buffet-lunch, one-page company profile and advert in event brochure/magazine and logo in all publicity, online, flyers, posters, banners and US Congressional Certificate of Commendation.

Two sessions are scheduled for the November 25 opening day of the summit .

The morning session will discuss two topics on ‘Building Technology Transfer: Timber frame houses as cost effective alternative for Africa; Its pros and cons’ and ‘Investing in Africa’s lucrative Real Estate sector; avoiding booby traps’.

Topics for the afternoon session will be ‘Construction Safety: New trends and innovations’ and ‘Solar energy: Africa’s lucrative market potentials’.

A reception for delegates, participants and others is scheduled for November 26, as well as visits to the Office of the Mayor of North Las Vegas and to the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

This will be followed in the evening by a dinner event and awards presentation.

Africa Informer is reputed for using the platform of international socioeconomic events, such as the Pan-African Business Summit series and the US-Africa International Women’s Day Conference and Awards series, to forge strategic business partnerships between Africans on the homeland and Africans in the Diaspora.

Its Third Pan-African Business Leadership Summit held in August 2017, at the Circus Circus Hotel and Resort, on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip had as participants Dr. Anthony Aubynn, CEO Ghana Minerals Commission and Chairman Amenfiman Rural Bank Ghana, Dr. Alex Asmah, CEO Amenfiman Rural Bank Ghana, which is Ghana’s most profitable rural Bank with turnover in excess of $20M annually; Dr. Nana Kuffour M.D, CEO Pioneer Pediatrics Las Vegas and his wife Genevieve; Ethel Pence, who represented Dr. Godwin Maduka, M.D, D. Pharm, a triple professor and Medical Director of the Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centers, the largest medical franchise in Nevada; Annette Watkins, Vice President, US Trust Bank, Dallas Texas, an investment / Wealth management bank; Larry and Reginalea Kemp, owners of Kemp & Sons General Services, a Fort Worth -Texas based top Fortune 5000 services company, with turnover in excess of $30m annually; as well as Dr. Jerome Nwokike M.D, Oases Medical Center Las Vegas and his wife Dr. Maria Nwokike M.D, who also owns a practice in endocrinology and diabetics.

Also present were Dr. Sylvester Smarty M.D, Smarty LLC Cleveland Ohio; Eng. Peter Ozigbo and his wife Eudora Ozigbo, President Grace Care Center, Las Vegas; Mr. Chris Mordi, President Novitvo LLC, Boston and Las Vegas; Ms. Kryshawn Baity, President Urban Revolution Dallas-Texas and others.

The 3rd edition of the annual US-Africa International Women's Day Conference and Awards held from 30-31 March , 2019, in Las Vegas.

The US-Africa International Women's Day Conference and Awards event brings women entrepreneurs from Africa to interact with counterparts in the United States.

Prospective delegates to the 4th Pan-African Business Leadership Summit may kindly make payments (in US dollars) to Saint Roc Inc/DBA Africa Informer, Bank of America (USA), account number 501022897347, routing number: 122400724, Swift Code: BOFAUS3N); and, Global Poverty Reduction Initiative, Ghana, Ecobank Ghana account (for Ghana cedis payments only).

Or, send an email to [email protected] .