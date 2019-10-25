Minority Sympathizes With Demonstrated Unemployed Nurses

Minority in Parliament has condemned alleged manhandling of students whiles picketing at the Ministry of Health on the 21st of October by the Ghana Police Service.

The minority has bemoaned that, the government has continuously used the Ghana Police Service to institute the culture of silence on innocent students for demanding what they duly deserve.

Six of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA) were arrested by the police on the 21st October whiles picketing at the Ministry of Health after several failed promises by the government to employ them.

The minority in a press conference addressed by Ranking Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP) said, government using the police to “brutalising people who are exercising their democratic rights is highly unacceptable and alarming.”

Law students were recently brutalised during a demonstration demanding reforms in the country’s legal education system.

They made reference that government’s posture is in bad fate.

“After all the attempt to persuade Government to fulfil its promises failed, they had no option than to resort to the picketing at the Ministry of Health premises.”

According to the minority, they are shocked, information by government to have recruited over 50,000 nurses.

The graduates numbered 41,000 comprises diploma and certificate holders of 2017 and 2018. 2017 diploma holders are a total of 9,800, 2018 diploma 1,500, whiles 2017 and 2018 certificate holders number 16,000 and 14,000 respectively.

The minority is appealing to the President to fulfill the promises he made to this group of nurses.