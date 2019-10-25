A/R: Notorious Church Musical Instruments Thief Jailed 3years

A 33-year-old driver in the Ashanti Region, Kwame Owusu Assumamin has begun his three-year jail term handed him by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) District Court.

The driver was arrested by officers from the Suntreso District Police Command and described as a notorious burglar noted for stealing musical instruments in Churches.

Police say the suspect operates around Kwadaso-Ohwimase and Patasi, all suburbs in Kumasi.

According to police, the convict, at about 3:30 am on Sunday 20th October 2019 burgled some churches around Kwadaso and Patasi and made away with some musical instruments.

He subsequently boarded a Taxi cab with the stolen items and while on his way, some members of the Neighborhood Watchdog accosted him, but he managed to escape.

Luck however eluded and he was arrested by police officers on duty at a checkpoint.

The officers retrieved a musical mixer console and an organ.

During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the instrument from a church after additional police investigations also revealed that the convict on 5th September 2019 went to a church around Kwadaso-Ohwimase and stole two amplifiers, an equalizer and a mixer console.

Briefing journalists in Kumasi on the development, Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said two pastors from some of the churches at Patasi identified the suspect as the same person who stole some instruments from their churches.

The Police PRO also added that police are on a manhunt for two of the convict's accomplices who have been identified as Striker and Kobby.

The suspect who was charged with stealing and unlawful entry, at a court presided over by Her Honour Mary Nsenkyire.

---citinewsroom