CCWF Calls On The President To Address Wassa-Fiase Chieftaincy Issues

Concerned Citizens of Wassa Fiase (CCWF) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to immediately direct the immediate construction of the roads and as well to direct the Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs not to meddle in the chieftaincy matters of Wassa Fiase if he (the minister) cannot help them find solutions.

In a press statement read on behalf of the CCWF by Mr. Onyameba Raymond Atta-Kesson, chairman, CCWF said, some characters with vested interest (including politicians, security personnel, self styled businessman, etc.), have purposely resorted to orchestrating chieftaincy conflicts to undermine the Wassahene (Omanhene) to prevent him from having the capacity and control of the financial resources of the Wassa Fiase for its development .

This deplorable state of affairs has created an absence of the Wassahene and has led to a systematic decline of development and progress in the Wassa Fiase state.

Stating that, "the current confusion in Wassa Fiase has deprived the Traditional Area of its fair share of the national cake".

Adding that, "though Wassa FiAse contributes about 40% of Ghana's revenue, it's road are in such a deplorable state that it is very risky to drive. The MCE of Tarkwa Nsuaem, Hon. Gilbert Asmah, who does not hail from Wassa Fiase, demonstrated a clear lack of interest in the development of the area", he added.

According to the statement, a number of Wassa chiefs have bitterly complained in secret about the frequent withdrawals of millions of Ghana cedis from the traditional councils account by Alfred Doodu and one Nana Kwesi Akrosa with the consent of Solomon Appiah, who is a signatory to the account.

It continues to say, many of the Wassa Fiase chiefs live in fear of Solomon Appiah's threats to use the money to influence their destoolment if they dare challenge or expose him.

Wassa Fiase area is known as the richest traditional area in Ghana, hosting major mining companies including Prestea Sankofa Mine, Golden Star Resources Limited in Bogoso, and Wassa Mine Akyempim.

Others are AngloGold Ashanti Induapriem, Tarkwa Mine, Gold Fields Limited, Damang and Tarkwa Mines, and the Ghana Manganese Company in Tarkwa.

The area also hosts the Ghana Rubber Estate Limited, the biggest rubber plantation in Ghana, as well as the Benso Oil Palm Plantation, all contributing a substantial chunk of national revenue to the country.