TEWU Threatens To Join TUTAG Strike Over 2nd Tier Contributions

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has vowed to embark on an indefinite strike over the government's failure to release the second tier contributions of technical universities' staff.

TEWU in a statement said the Board of Trustees of the Ghana Polytechnic Workers' Pension Scheme had made several efforts to get the contributions paid but to no avail.

“The Union is also not happy about the continuous delay on the part of the government in releasing the second tier contribution of Technical Universities Staff from January 2010 to April 2019. From 1st January 2020, our members who will be retiring stand the danger of going home with nothing as lump sum payment after many years of sacrifices for the nation's staring us in our face.”

“The Board of Trustees of the Ghana Polytechnic Workers' Pension Scheme has made several follow-ups to get the contributions to the Fund Manager to invest towards members' pension but to no avail. The Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) of TUC (Ghana) has therefore resolved that, if by Thursday, 31st October, 2019 these issues are not resolved, we would have no option but to embark on an indefinite strike action until the above issues are resolved.”

The group also expressed concerns over its seeming neglect in negotiations between government and staff of the technical universities who are on strike with regards to the upgrade of their salaries and benefits.

“The Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) of TUC (Ghana) have been monitoring the labour environment in the Technical Universities and have noted with serious concern the disregard for TEWU of TUC (Ghana) in the Technical Universities by Government and for that matter the Ministry of Education and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) in the discussions and implementation process of migrating staff of Technical Universities.”

“It is sad to note that TEWU, as a major stakeholder has been completely left out in the negotiation of the migration process. As it stands, members of TEWU do not know their placements in terms of the migration though we took part in the staff Audit conducted by National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE). “

The threat from TEWU comes in the wake of a three-week strike by Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG).

Below is the statement from TEWU

