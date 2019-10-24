Accra Technical University Students Stage Demo, TUTAG On Strike

Students of the Accra Technical University on Thursday staged an internal demonstration on campus to display their displeasure over the strike their lecturers had embarked on.

The demonstration exercise was also to express unhappiness over government’s delay in resolving the issues of the lecturers.

This comes on the back of Wednesday’s meeting between Government and the Technical University Technical Association of Ghana TUTAG which ended inconclusively.

For three weeks now, lecturers at the various technical Universities have been on a sit down strike over demand for government to migrate senior lecturers of the various institutions onto the public universities single spine grade structure.

President of the Students Representative Council of the Accra Technical University, Sarfo Kusi Kantanka noted the reason for the demonstration.

“We are having this peaceful internal demonstration because we are fed up with what is going on between government and TUTAG. And as third parties who have paid school fees, we deserve the utmost best. We are really suffering. The strike has caused more harm than good. So as an SRC who has sworn an oath, I am mandated to do something to bring my students on to show that we are doing something for their betterment.”

With the hope of their lecturers returning to the classrooms, the SRC President said they will stage another massive demonstration if the issue is not resolved.

“As we cry today, I believe in the can-do spirit that the government will intervene. But if nothing happens, we will follow formal protocols to embark on massive external demonstrations so that the government will know that we are also involved.”

