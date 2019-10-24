Defunct Nordea Capital Customers Run To SEC Over Locked-up Cash

Customers of defunct Nordea Capital have petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to help retrieve their locked up funds.

Currently, the office of the company located at Dzorwulu is empty while customers say "any time we come here, we're greeted by mosquitoes. All the workers have resigned and nobody to attend to us".

On Wednesday, some customers of the defunct investment firm could not hide their frustrations when they had to spend their useful working hours at the premises of the company to demand their investments.

Investments running into millions of Ghana cedi have been locked up while the aggrieved customers say the continues silence of the regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Commission is worrying.

The investors numbering twenty-eight have signed a letter submitted and stamped "Received" have been sighted by Joy Business.

"I have Gh 60,000 locked up and I've tried for the past two weeks to collect it but none of the workers are here to tell us anything" a frustrated customer who wants to be known as Kojo told JoyBusiness.

---JoyBusiness