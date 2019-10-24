A/R: Trailer Runs Over Taxi At Bunso Junction

A trailer with registration number GT2809-V has ran over a parked taxi cab with registration number GR4489 –14 at Bunso Junction on the Accra, Kumasi Highway.

It is unclear what led to the accident, but eyewitness suggested that the trailer might have developed brake problems or was not parked well.

The incident occurred around 4pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

The drivers of the trailer and the taxi cab were not in the vehicles when the incident happened.

The trailer after damaging the empty taxi cab ended up entering into a nearby shop and also destroying the provisions inside.

Bunso Junction popularly known as “Linda Dor” which is located in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region is noted for frequent accidents.

---Daily Guide