ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.10.2019 Headlines

Robbers Kill Nursing Student, Beat Police In Gun Battle

By News Desk
Robbers Kill Nursing Student, Beat Police In Gun Battle

Information reaching this news portal has it that the Wariyanga township in the newly created Tempane District of the Upper East region has been thrown into a state of mourning as unidentified armed robbers stormed the town, robbed traders and gunned down a student believed to be in his early twenties.

Identified as Haadi, the decease is said to be a voluntary staff of the Woriyanga clinic.

After the robbery, the robbers came face to face with police personnel in a gun battle at Bugri, ten killomers away from Woriyanga. The robbers however overpowered the police and sped off.

An eye witness told this portal that the robbers sporadically open gunfire to scare onlookers as they flee.

Before going to press, attempts to speak to the Garu divisional police commander, DSP Dan Yaro, prove futile as calls placed to his MTN number went unanswered.

More soon...

TOP STORIES

PDS Termination: Go To Court If You’re Angry With Gov't – De...
23 minutes ago

PDS Saga: Don't Rush Into New Concession — Kwabena Donkor
23 minutes ago

body-container-line