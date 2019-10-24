PDS Saga: 'Create, Loot And Share Gone Bad' — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says the PDS saga is a “create loot share agenda gone bad.”

According to him, government’s orchestration to take over the country’s national asset led to the cancellation of the PDS.

This, he noted is as a result of series of events precedent privy to the American government.

Speaking on Peace Fm’s Kokroko Morning Show, Sammy Gyamfi said, the finance minister had on several occasions attempted to siphoned part of the 51 shareholding of local companies.

He stated that the American government is privy to a letter dated 27th of March 2019, by Ken Ofori Atta with the motive to supposedly relieve some of the 51 local shareholding to other Ghanaian companies at the blind side of MCC.

Further on, President Akufo-Addo in secret meetings held with EDF and AEnergia SA in Angola and France respectively to restructure the shareholding agreement to handover to “family and cronies.”

Additionally, a trip by large government delegation led by the Minister of Energy, Peter Amewu to the Philippines, to meet with Meralco, a company he had cited for defrauding Ghana.

“These events clearly shows a create loot and share agenda gone bad,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi added that the turn of events triggered the mistrust between the US government on the one hand and the Ghanaian government on the other thereby jeopardizing the whole power compact.

These and subsequent termination of the contract by the finance minister followed the American government’s letter to request the ministry to continue with the agreement

He said, “The Americans knew the Nana Addo led government was not looking in the interest of Ghana, they were not looking to serve the interest of the Power Compact.”

“Clearly one could realize the Americans request is premised on the avoidance of the government to hijack the country’s power distribution sector and dictatorship,” he said.