Your Donation Will Motivate Our Students – Yilo Krobo SHS To MTN

Mrs. Gladys Oforiwa Okyere Otu, Assistant Head, Administration of Yilo Krobo Senior High School has said the donation of Mathematics and Science Revision Guide text books by MTN Ghana Foundation to the school will go a long way to motivate the students to learn more to improve upon their studies.

During the donation by MTN in Somanya, she emphasized, “You all know that Maths and Science have been a challenge for all students and not my students alone. And so with the help of these books, it will motivate them to learn well. It’s a motivation and you have motivated the students.”

Mrs. Okyere noted that some students find it difficult to purchase their own textbooks apart from the government supplied ones. "So it’s a laudable deed that MTN has donated the books to them."

She indicated she has entrusted the books to the Maths and Science department to which they should ensure they are maintained very well.

“I am really happy MTN Ghana Foundation has come to our aid to donate these books to us and we thank them so much”, she added.

Efua Falconer, Corporate Communications Manager, MTN said, “Some few months ago MTN Ghana Foundation received a request from the Ministry of Education to support Maths and Science education in Ghana by providing students in selected institutions with Revision Guide for Maths and Science.

“So as you all know, MTN Ghana Foundation supports education interventions when the need arises and we thought that since this is a very important need for the Education Ministry, MTN coming on board to provide these books for these institutions will go a long way to support Maths and Science education for students in Senior High Schools.”

There were 390 Revision Guide Maths and Science text books donated to the Yilo Krobo SHS.