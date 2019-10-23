NDC 2020 Manifesto Will Offer True Hope To Ghanaians--Mahama

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has stated that the 2020 manifesto will bring hope to Ghanaians and tackle their needs as well.

According to him, Ghanaians will go for the NDC in 2020 because of the unprecedented suffering in the country currently.

He stressed that the manifesto will seek to relate with Ghanaians and focus on how to making their lives better.

The former president was speaking at the official inauguration of the party’s 20 member Manifesto committee to draft the party’s 2020 manifesto.

Mr. Mahama stressed that their 2020 manifesto will be the party’s promise to Ghanaians and they will work to fulfill the manifesto.

“The NDC manifesto will change the lives of Ghanaians, am urging all Ghanaians to support and help us win election 2020 to transform the lives of the people.”

He added that, the manifesto will be a different one as compared to the party’s previous manifesto saying this one will be addressed from the ordinary Ghanaian point of view

Mr. Mahama noted that ‘Ghanaians are suffering under the NPP government and losing faith in them so therefore they the NDC will be sincere to Ghanaians.”

Former President John Dramani Mahama will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 elections justifying the prediction of pundits that he remains by a petering distance, the party’s most marketed candidate.

He called on party supporters to get ready to face the NPP government in 2020 to save the innocent Ghanaians from the incompetent NPP.

---KingdomfmOnline