MTN Donates 2,000 Books To Schools

Mobile Telecommunications Network, (MTN) has donated 2000 Core mathematics textbooks to six Senior High schools across Ghana.

The donation according to officials of the telecoms company is to encourage and enhance the study of mathematics in Ghana.

The mathematics textbooks cost MTN GH60,000.

Two schools benefited from the kind gesture in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Headteachers of Bonwire Senior High and Technical school and Simms Senior High School could not hide their joy receiving 300 books each for their students.

The Acting General Manager, Northern Business District of MTN, Simon Amoh who led the MTN delegation in the Ashanti region noted that the company is still committed to its three pillars of social development: Economic empowerment, education, and health.

He said the two schools were selected out of several others in the region who had asked for assistance from MTN.

Mr. Amoh pointed out that the study of mathematics is important at every level of study in the educational ladder hence the desire of MTN to support.

“We want to encourage the study of mathematics and improve upon the numeracy skills of students”. He noted.

Students of two schools expressed gratitude to MTN and asked for God’s blessings upon the company and its staff.