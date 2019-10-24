Sanitation Minister Inspects Ga South, Weija Gbawe Municipalities

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has visited the Ga South and Weija Gbawe Municipalities as part of the Ministry’s tour of Districts to assess the sanitation situation on the ground.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah on Wednesday visited Ngleshie Amanfrom and Weija Gbawe to inspect as well as educate workers of various Plastic Waste Recycling Companies on the need to practice basic personal hygiene.

In an interaction with some managers, she challenged them to provide basic working tools such as gloves and spectacles as a way of keeping healthy and avoiding certain diseases

Addressing the media, Hon Dapaah said, “This visit is to find out whether there are challenges with sanitation issues likewise improving the working conditions of the employees since we have a vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa”.

Madam Dapaah underscored the need for personal hygiene adding that it is not only important to individuals but blessings.

“The women need gloves, spectacles and shed. They cannot be exposed to the scorching sun. Their lives are important to me,” she stressed.

She informed that some shop owners to exhibit the habit of collecting the waste and disposing them off properly.

The sector minister tasked the Municipal Chief Executives under the Ga South and Weija Gbawe Municipal Assemblies to ensure every household as well as vendors have bins placed at vantage points where people can easily dispose of rubbish.

She noted,“We need to prepare in advance to make sure that the nation was well placed to deal with sanitation and water issues that may come up”.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ngleshie Amanfrom, Joseph Nyarni Stephen commended the Minister of the good initiative and promised to ensure the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa is achieved.

He added that although there are minor challenges facing the Municipality, he is confident that the collaboration with the Ministry will make the Ngleshie Amanfrom a better place.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija Gbawe, Kwesi Brako Kumor revealed that measures are in place to ensure that the various waste recycling companies in the area do not pollute the river body.

He said “I am assuring the Minister that those companies under my watch who do not adhere to the rules and regulations will be dealt with. I will also ensure that they have their signage displayed for easy identification”.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources charged the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija Gbawe, Kwesi Brako Kumor to ensure that waste bins are being fixed at vantage points to avoid the unnecessary littering by the end of November.

She mentioned that an assessment will be disclosed later of which the neatest Municipality will be named.

The Minister has successfully toured 22 out of 23 Municipal Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.