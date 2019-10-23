ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.10.2019 General News

Fire Guts Container Shops At Odorkor

By News Desk
Fire Guts Container Shops At Odorkor
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

A fire broke out in a container shop at Odorkor in Accra on Wednesday forennon as residents and other shop owners ran helter-skelter to put out the blaze.

The officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were called to the screen while as shop owners tried to salvage what was left of their burning shops as well as the adjoining ones.

Residents have complained about the stretch of container shops along the road stressing they have become a nuisance to the area.

They say they have also complained about the cargo trucks that park on the road which pose a threat to children’s safety in the area.

Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were on the scene to monitor the situation.

So far, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Below are pictures from the scene as shop owners and residents battle the flames.

1023201930624-uypcsgerrm-5623529408644_2997549795235.jpeg

1023201930625-osjvm0y442-8767029016071_8787400604639.jpeg

1023201930625-qulwoba442-8961093581229_7204359855606.jpeg

1023201930625-swnaredq5k-5947578313501_984643260482.jpeg

1023201930625-nsjum8x432-9697737226935_314832582500.jpeg

1023201930625-23041q5ddx-2201420827251_7318325385709.jpeg

1023201930626-j5eq27t2gb-3905771012676_3575511239675.jpeg

1023201930626-txoaredq5l-6247258789061_633340849230.jpeg

1023201930626-wbreuhgtto-4228854123761_5788521367694.jpeg

1023201930626-g3041r5ddx-7365087205181_1795704191395.jpeg

1023201930626-rvmypdb553-8461400601391_1165254026858.jpeg

1023201930626-0eu2xkjwwr-8068518961521_1102533491379.jpeg

1023201930627-l5gsj8v331-5105830985017_1135176568447.jpeg

---Myjoyonline.com

TOP STORIES

Stop Politicizing PDS Saga – Allotey Jacobs
3 hours ago

ECG Takes Back Power; Axe PDS
6 hours ago

body-container-line