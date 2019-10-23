Ghana To Export Power To Mali, Niger — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana is on course to become a major exporter of power in the West Africa sub-region following the commencement of the export of electricity to neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso joins Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, and Benin as the West African countries that Ghana regularly exports electricity to.

But speaking at the 3rd Ecowas Sustainable Energy Forum in Accra, Vice President Dr. Bawumia stated that government has set its sights on power exports to countries such as Niger and Mali.

“Ghana has also expanded the reach of exporting power to the regional block to improve the socio-economic conditions of our neighbours. Apart from power exports to Togo and Benin, we have also started the export of affordable and reliable electricity to Burkina Faso,” the Vice President revealed.

According to Dr. Bawumia, Ghana is undertaking grid expansions that would allow further exports to other neighbouring countries in the sub-region including those in Sahelian regions such as Niger and Mali.

“We also continue to work to ensure that we have a robust and financially strong power sector in Ghana to support the ECOWAS regional efforts in the long term.”

“To ensure that Ghana remains committed to its renewable energy portfolio standards, we have completed a comprehensive National Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP) with a comprehensive strategy for implementation. As government, we would ensure that the plan is implemented to the letter,” Dr. Bawumia added.

---citinewsroom