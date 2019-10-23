ModernGhanalogo

23.10.2019 Headlines

[Full Text]: How Ghana Provoked US Over Termination Of PDS Deal

By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO HEADLINES

The US has responded to Ghana government’s "intention" to terminate the power concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) over fraud.

In a statement, the US said the termination is unwarranted.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) which is the US partner, helping Ghana with some GH ¢ 500million says the second tranche of the money, GH ¢ 190million is no longer available as a result of the termination.

Ghana government is yet to respond to the latest reaction by its US partners on the wayforward.

Read the full statement:

---with files from Myjoyonline.com

