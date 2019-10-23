[Full Text]: How Ghana Provoked US Over Termination Of PDS Deal

The US has responded to Ghana government’s "intention" to terminate the power concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) over fraud.

In a statement, the US said the termination is unwarranted.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) which is the US partner, helping Ghana with some GH ¢ 500million says the second tranche of the money, GH ¢ 190million is no longer available as a result of the termination.

Ghana government is yet to respond to the latest reaction by its US partners on the wayforward.

Read the full statement:

---with files from Myjoyonline.com