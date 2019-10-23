[Full Text]: How Ghana Provoked US Over Termination Of PDS Deal
By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO HEADLINES
The US has responded to Ghana government’s "intention" to terminate the power concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) over fraud.
In a statement, the US said the termination is unwarranted.
The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) which is the US partner, helping Ghana with some GH ¢ 500million says the second tranche of the money, GH ¢ 190million is no longer available as a result of the termination.
Ghana government is yet to respond to the latest reaction by its US partners on the wayforward.
Read the full statement:
---with files from Myjoyonline.com