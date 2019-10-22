British Virgin Islands Delegation Calls On H.E Papa Owusu-Ankomah

A government delegation from the British Virgin Island (BVI) led by the Deputy Prime Minister, Vincent Wheatley called on Ghana’s High Commission to the UK, HE Papa Owusu-Ankomah to discuss matters they deemed beneficial to the development of Ghana and the British Virgin Islands.

The Deputy Premier indicated the Virgin Island’s intention to, among others, strengthen its political, economic and cultural ties with Ghana in particular, and Africa generally and in line with that objective, an Africa Trade Mission is being considered and Ghana will be in the spotlight due to the “Year of Return” which has been effectively championed by the President of Ghana.

The economy of the British Virgin Islands is fuelled by tourism and financial services, and these areas, the Deputy Prime Minister suggested, could form formidable areas for collaboration between Ghana and the BVI especially as the population of the Islands is mainly of African descent. Honourable Vincent Wheatley disclosed that the BVI’s current Attorney General is a Ghanaian-Baba Aziz and welcomed the idea of the establishment of a visa-free regime between the two countries.

On his part, H.E Papa Owusu-Ankomah expressed his pleasure at the idea of a visa-free regime, emphasising Ghana’s role as the host of the African Diaspora globally. He agreed with the Premier that the two countries could forge a mutually beneficial relationship, especially in the financial sector, as Ghanaian seeks to become the financial hub of Africa.

Other members of the BVI delegation included Elise Donovan -CEO British Virgin Islands (BVI) Finance, Siobhan Flax – Cultural & Social Officer, London Office, and Tracy Bradshaw Management Officer, London office.

Mrs Matilda Alomatu Osei-Agyeman, Head of Chancery, Ghana High Commission joined the High Commissioner in welcoming the delegation.

H.E Papa Owusu-Ankomah welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister of the British Virgin Islands to his office.

Honourable Vincent presented H.E Papa Owusu-Ankomah with a gift.

