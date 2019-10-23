New TTU Dream: Educate, Enrich Through Applied Research — Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun, has declared an unwavering commitment to making research an integral part of its academic exercise in the University.

He says the new dream of the University would focus on three pillars i.e. educate, enrich through applied research.

The Vice Chancellor made this known when he joined three other management members of the University to go through an induction ceremony over the weekend.

The four officials have occupied the positions of Vice Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and Director of Finance.

He said his appointment had come at a time the University was poised to redefine TVET and STEM education in the country.

"Our resolve and commitment over the years has been for faculty and staff to continue to educate our students with the needed skills for the transformation of the socio-economic development of the country, despite many challenges", he stated.

He said four years ago, he was inducted into office as the Rector of the then Polytechnic. (T-Poly).

"On assuming office, I outlined vision for the Polytechnic a five-year Strategic Plan (2016-2020) which was subsequently approved by the Governing Council", he revealed.

The major thrusts of the Strategic Plan was centered on the following areas:

Review of existing governance documentsProvision of physical infrastructure, Continuous improvement of ICT infrastructure, Rebranding of the institution, Introducing of more technical oriented programmes for differentiation,

Institute effective Total Quality Management Systems, Continuous improvement of strategies to improve students and staff welfare, Continuous improvement of strategies to improve internally generated funds,VDevelop human resource capacity to promote effectiveness and excellence in teaching, learning and administration, Promote excellence in research and innovation, Forge foreign and local collaborations and partnerships", she stated

According to him, the above areas of interest were religiously pursued, and that this plan of program, with the help of other key officers and the entire staff of the University made significant impact.

"I am happy to say that about 85 percent of what we set to achieve within the five years have been realized", he emphasised.

On his future plans, which he described as vision 2025, he stated, "This vision is to position Takoradi Technical University as the Centre of Excellence for Tertiary TVET and Applied Research to drive economic growth".

In this vision, he added that the main focus, would be to ensure that the University delivers on its core mandate of technical education especially in the Oil and Gas Engineering.

This, he contended, would therefore require that workshops and laboratories were refurbished and retooled to an acceptable standards fit for its intended purpose. "It would also require that the University would develop the required human resource capacity to promote effectiveness and excellence in teaching, learning and administration as well as research and innovation."

In line with what he would offer through this vision, especially in the next four years, Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun intimated, "My vision is to build an efficient organization to deliver on its mandate".

Aside that, he noted "As a public institution, our mission extends beyond classrooms, laboratories, and campus boundaries. Our highly successful alumni and industry partners, working hand-in-hand with our faculties, staff and students, would create a network of engagement that would impact our surroundings nationally and internationally."

In addition, he said the University will also deepen its focus on diversification of faculty and staff.

"For we know that excellence requires inclusiveness and diversity," Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun noted.

He appealed to the University to use every available resource to recruit and retain the very best students and staff.

"The recent ongoing administrative reorganization", he noted was the first step to build an effective and efficient organizational structure that would serve clients with speed and accuracy.

For students, Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun mentioned that "the vision for our students is to be highly skilled and competent for the world of work. We foster a culture of optimism and belief in a student’s intrinsic value and their potential as individuals in order to prepare them for their role in society".

But, the new TTU dream, he revealed was primarily to educate and enrich through applied research.

"My dream is to make TTU a research hub where new innovations and inventions will abound", he promised.

Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun continued that "My vision is to expand our partnerships with other higher educational institutions, businesses, health sciences, education, governmental agencies, civic organizations in order to build a better and much stronger institution. Our short-term goals are to embark on research that meet the demands of the region’s industries and businesses including agri-business, education, technology, the arts and sciences"

He called for a team spirit among management, adding that the task of leading Takoradi Technical University was akin to that of directing a boat on a long journey.

"This boat does not have an engine but uses paddles to propel it. There are many paddlers and for this boat to move faster and in the right direction, all the paddlers must do their bit. The paddling must also be synchronized for a smooth sail. I wish to appeal to everyone in this University to be a part of our boat's crew," Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun emphasised.

He called on the key officers who were inducted for sailing through the various search committees, processes to emerge successful.

He pledged to work in harmony with all of them emphasizing that he would allow them exhibit their full potentials and ideas to help build a strong and vibrant institution.

"Your kind counsel on areas of your jurisdictions will be well appreciated. My doors are always open for innovative ideas to aid us achieve greater laurels in our administration," Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun posited.

He noted that for Takoradi Technical University to succeed in this competitive environment, and to be the best Technical University in Ghana and Africa, they needed self-discipline.

"This is a key to success. It is a voluntary and conscious effort to discipline oneself without any external influence. For instance, sticking to best practices, meeting deadlines, being duty conscious and upholding creativity are the bedrock for self-discipline. This must go deep into our subconscious minds as a Technical University. I believe through training and workshops, we will be able to shape the minds, habits, beliefs and relationship of all stakeholders for a healthy institution," Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun intimated.