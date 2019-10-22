National Cathedral: It’s Good To Build For God – Eastwood Anaba

The General Overseer of Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC) and renowned revivalist, Reverend Eastwood Anaba has backed plans by government to construct a national cathedral.

According to the Servant of God, though God does not dwell in mansions or cathedrals, He by his Spirit dwells in the hearts of men.

The Bolgatanga based preacher noted that once God dwells in the hearts of men it is good for those who worship him to do so in a befitting space or place.

Speaking to members and visitors at Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) last Sunday to climax a four-day spiritual empowerment summit at the Ayigya based church, Rev Anaba said it is not bad to give the best of things to God.

‘’I have heard people say God does not live in tabernacles or Cathedrals, yes it is true but this same God lives in the hearts of his people who live to serve him. So it is not bad to build a befitting space to honor God’’, Rev Anaba stressed.

SERMON:

Preaching on the Lessons of an Unclean Spirit, Rev Anaba said unclean spirits despite being bad are purposeful in what they do.

He said the devil is very determined in what he does, adding that he is strategic when he wants to mess up the life of people.

Rev Anaba called on Christians to learn lessons from the devil by being diligent in prayer and truthful at what they do and say.

According to the Revivalist, Christians could accomplish a lot when they are determined, focused and strategic in what the Lord commissions them to do.

‘’If Christians were determined, diligent, purposeful and strategic just as the unclean spirit that was cast out then the people of God could accomplish a lot for the Kingdom of God’’, the Minister of God posited

ENCOURAGEMENT:

Encouraging the church, Rev Anaba asked Christians to be unwavering in the faith they have in the Lord Jesus.

He assured them that once they walk according to the dictates of the Bible, God was sure to fulfill his promises to them.

According to Rev Anaba, God is delighted when his people do well in life, adding that he has too much stored up for those who live and walk with him.

He charged the church to surge forward with the confidence they have in Christ and lay hold of all that God has in store for them.

‘’When God blesses you use the blessings to do good and enjoy life without making apologies to no one for the same because we are made to enjoy the best of this life and the life hereafter’’, the Fountain Gate Chapel leader charged.