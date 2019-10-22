Dumsor Will Never Return Under Akufo-Addo – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, has said the power outages that the party inherited from the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama will never repeat itself under President Akufo-Addo.

He said this administration understands the energy sector better and will manage it financially and technically to prevent the 4-year long ‘dumsor’ Ghanaians encountered under Mr. Mahama.

Speaking in an interview with Lawyer Ohene Djan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kingdom FM 107.7, Pius Enam Hadzide said,“ Let me say that events that led to previous governments experiencing a prolonged outage of power, popularly known as Dumsor will never ever be witnessed in this country,” he said.

“There is enough stock for the generation stations to provide the electricity we need in Ghana.

”According to the Minister, the transmission lines in the country are interconnected to the extent that “disruptions in one transmission line has ripple effects on other lines”.

“Under his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they [Ghanaians are] going to enjoy an uninterrupted supply of power because we understand that power is key for the development of this country,” he stated.

He said there are a lot of other intervention projects that the Government of Ghana is embarking on to ensure that industry and domestic users of electricity are connected 24/7.

According to him, the NDC would have been more assertive and effective in managing the situation in a way that would not result in the present situation.