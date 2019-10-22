False Prophets Are Leading Many Ghanaians Astray With Prosperity Gospel – Bishop Etrue Kobina

The trend in modern day Christianity where preachers want to be seen rather than to glorify Jesus God, has been condemned by Bishop Etrue Kobina founder and leader of Miracle House Chapel.

According to him people are drifting from the word of God due to the proliferation of “Prosperity Gospel”.

He observes temptations have hit some ministers, forcing them to lose focus in trying to perform their God-given mandate.

THERE ARE SO MANY PEOPLE THEY ARE LEADING PEOPLE ASTRAY AND IT’S SAD.I DON’T LIKE CONDEMNING PEOPLE BUT WHAT I CAN TELL PEOPLE IS BY THEIR FRUIT YOU SHALL KNOW THEM,” HE SAID.

BISHOP ETRUE KOBINA IN AN INTERVIEW WITH ADINKRA TV CAUTIONED PASTORS AGAINST USING THE MINISTRY TO SEEK PERSONAL WEALTH.

He rather wants them to be self-motivated to become assets to the kingdom of God.

“Focus on your calling and what God has called you to do instead of seeking personal wealth in ministry. There is no need for us to rather market ourselves and lift up ourselves and make the Church as a business. The church is not a business; the church is [for] winning the lost people, lost souls to Christ,” he said.

Bishop Etrue Kobina noted that while it is critical for ministers to encourage themselves in the Lord, it is also important that leaders of the church promote the welfare and the interest of the ministers so that they are motivated.

The primary motivation of ministry is to please God and not for fame, popularity, titles, he stressed.

“Never ever think about what you’re going to get from the ministry but what you can do for the organization or the Church that you lead, the legacy that you’ll leave behind,” stated Bishop Etrue Kobina.

Watch Video Below



---Dailyviewgh.com