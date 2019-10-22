NPP Presidential Primaries On April 2020

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated April 25, 2020 for it’s Presidential Primaries.

The said date includes parliamentary primaries where the party has sitting MP’s.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary John Boadu, he cautions aspirants to desist from all campaign activities prior to the opening of nominations or risk their ambition.

“Ahead of these primaries, the party is cautioning prospective aspirants to DESIST from all forms of campaign activity until nominations are duly opened else they risk being disqualified for flouting party directives.”

Read Below Full Statement:

NPP SETS APRIL 25, 2020 TO HOLD PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES AS WELL AS PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES IN CONSTITUENCIES WITH NPP MPs; CAUTIONS PROSPECTIVE ASPIRANTS T0 DESIST FROM ALL CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES

The NPP has settled on April 25, 2020, as date to hold parliamentary primaries in all the 169 constituencies where the party has sitting MPs to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 General Elections. The party will equally hold its 2020 Presidential Primaries on the same date (i.e. April 25, 2020).

These decisions were taken by the party at a joint National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meeting held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Alisa Hotel. The National Executive Committee of the party will, at the appropriate time, come out with detailed guidelines and modalities for the conduct these primaries.

The party will also hold parliamentary primaries in the remaining 'orphan constituencies' that were excluded from the party's nationwide primaries held on September 28, 2019 due to some outstanding matters which have now been resolved. The primaries for these outstanding constituencies will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Thank you

Signed

John Boadu

General Secretary