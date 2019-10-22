Janet Bossman Trains Female Prisoners At Sunyani In Soap Making

Sunyani-based gospel minstrel, Reverend Mrs Janet Bossman has trained women confined at the Sunyani Central Prisons on how to make soaps, para zone and other related items.

She also made a donation of maize, rice, sugar, gari, salt, and water.

Mrs Bossman told www.newshuntermag.com that God loves a cheerful giver and there are abundant blessings in giving.

Explaining her decision of training the female prisoners, the founder of Women at the Alter posited it will help them to acquire new skills and adopt a new life after they have been released.

She stated that their ability to master the new skills learned will free them from poverty and also aid in reducing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Mrs Bossman believes the probability for these women to engage in any illegal activity which will land them in trouble again will be very low.

The gospel singer advised society to desist from tagging prisoners as bad people or a misfit to society. According to her, some of them are innocent of the charge that landed them in custody.

She also urged corporate institutions, religious bodies, and well-endowed individuals in society help the needy ones.

The Officer in Charge of the Sunyani Female Prison, Chief Superintendent Mrs Bridget Vera Sanka, thanked Mrs Janet Bossman for her benevolence.

Mrs Sanka added that actions like this will help in the development of this country.

