WACSI, Star-Ghana Launch National Sustainability Strategy For CSOs

The West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) with support from Star-Ghana Foundation has launched the National Civil Society Sustainability Strategy for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ghana.

The strategy which emphasises the need for CSOs in the country to change their mode of operation or die, highlights the need for organisations to put in place robust systems, policies and structures and strictly abide by them to be credible.

It also highlights the need for CSOs in the country to take proactive measures to avoid being wholly dependent on foreign aid.

Civil society, together with the government, and the private sector constitutes an essential pillar of a well-functioning state. Civil society across the globe have emerged as key stakeholders in the development processes and a vital force of strengthening governance. In Ghana, civil society continues to grow and have been significantly contributing to democratic development and consolidation of the country.

The National Civil Society Sustainability Strategy for CSOs in Ghana has been developed as a one-stop-toolbox of ideas, initiatives, and strategies for making Ghanaian civil society viable and sustainable.

This strategy paper analyses the different approaches, models and resourcing strategies commonly used by CSOs around the world, drawing inspiration from previous work by WACSI on issues around sustainability and the characteristics of sustainable CSOs.

“Sustainability is not always about resource mobilisation, but also how to increase CSOs’ relevance in their constituencies,” said Peter Kuugyire from NEEDnet Development Foundation

From 4 nationwide CSO consultations organised in 2018, it was evident that there is a growing interest in the development of alternative fundraising approaches that reduces CSO’s dependence on traditional aid.

The global trend from which Ghanaian CSOs can learn a lot seems to be developing greater independence and resilience through diversifying income sources, and a willingness to explore more entrepreneurial routes to financial sustainability. In doing that, this strategy suggests a mix of 41 administrative and strategic policies, plans, forms and manuals that a viable CSO should have.

Wedad Sayibu from the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), who was part of the CSO consultations in the northern region affirmed that the strategy is a relevant document for CSOs in Ghana. She encouraged CSOs to get a copy of the strategy to read and apply it.

Access the national Civil Society Sustainability Strategy link below.

http://bit.ly/GHstsus