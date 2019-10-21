ModernGhanalogo

21.10.2019 Headlines

Sack Ken, Amewu Over PDS Shame — NDC To Akufo-Addo

By News Desk
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked President Akufo-Addo to relief the Finance and Energy ministers of their posts over the PDS saga.

According to the NDC, sacking Mr Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister and Mr John Peter Amewu as Energy Minister, was a sure way to solving the PDS saga.

The General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia said at a press briefing in Accra Today.

more to follow...

---graphic.com.gh

