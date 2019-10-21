3rd Stage Of Creative Writing Contest Held

The third stage of the Creative Writing Contest was held on Saturday 19th October 2019 at Impact Hub, Nyaniba Estates.

Shortlisted contestants undertook a composition exercise. The purpose of this exercise was to select the ten (10), finalists. After the assessment, ten (10) contestants were selected to compete at the grand finale scheduled for Saturday 2nd November 2019.

There are lots of exciting prizes and packages to be won. The winner will receive a cash prize of GHS2,500.00, the publication of his or her story and stationery supplies.

The 1st runner-up will receive a cash prize of GHS1,500.00 and stationery supplies. The 2nd runner-up will receive a cash prize of GHS1,000.00 and stationery supplies.

The winner, 1st and 2nd runners-up will be treated to an all-expense-paid trip to Cocos Family Circle and Pegasus Aviation Academy.

The ten finalists will also be hosted by the City Escape Amusement Park. All other finalists will receive consolation prizes and features in TheKidz Magazine.

The Creative Writing Contest is powered by TheKidz Magazine and open to all children in Ghana from the ages of 7 to 12 years.

The purpose of this contest is to nurture young writers and develop the storytelling abilities of children.