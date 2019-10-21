Bono East Region: Let’s Have Council Of State Representative

Action Patriots for Justice, a pleasure group in the ruling NPP is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to trigger article 89 0f the constitution and let us have representatives in the council of state.

TRIGGER ARTICLE 89 0F THE CONSTITUTION AND LET US HAVE REPRESENTATIVES IN THE COUNCIL OF STATE, APJ APPEALS TO THE PRESIDENT.

Action Patriots for Justice, (APJ) is certain with a strong conviction that, the creation of the six(6) new regions will indeed bring development to the doorsteps of the people, considering its smooth take-off and the preparedness of his excellency the president to deliver on his promises in bringing development to the good people of this country.

However, APJ believes that, in order to be fair to the constitution of Ghana, equity and justice, the time is now, for the six(6) newly created regions to be fully represented at the council of state level, for regional balance and fairness.

Article 89 clause one states emphatically that "there shall be a council of state to councel the president in the performance of his functions"

Clause two: "the council of state shall consist of: (c) one representative from each region of Ghana elected, in accordance with regulations made by the Electoral Commission under article 51 of this Constitution, by an electoral college comprising two representatives from each of the districts in the region nominated by the District assemblies in the region and (d) 11 other members appointed by the president.

The position of the constitution in this regard is clear and mandatory.

The various regional coordinating councils have been dully constituted, regional ministers and their deputies are at post administratively, with a full complement of their staffs working, which is positive and good news.

APJ was expecting the election of council of state members in the newly created regions before the recent dissolution of the general house of the assembly members, but unfortunately, that did not happen and so, therefore, we are by this press release appealing to the president to fulfill article 89 of the constitution immediately after the election of new assembly members coming December.

Ten(10) months away from the creation of the new regions, is enough time and space to trigger article 89 of the constitution and initiate the election processes for us to elect level-headed and practical patriots to the council of state from the new regions to counsel the president in the performance of his functions.

As Patriots with the party at heart, it is incumbent on us to prompt and offer legitimate suggestions to his excellency the president for swift action when necessary.

We are optimistic that, his excellency the president will look into this matter accordingly with all the urgency it deserves.

Long Live Ghana.

Long Live NPP

Long Live APJ

SECRETARY

Kwadwo Owusu

CHAIRMAN

Oheneba Appiagyei