Ashweniagmor Community Gets Mechanised Water Facility

The residents of Ashweniagmor, a community in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region, have become beneficiaries of a Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Treatment Plant.

The King James Foundation in partnership with First Baptist Church, Florida; Ghana Mission Team, Florida; Advent Health, Florida; provided the facility at a cost of GH¢65,000.

At a ceremony to hand over the facility to the community, the chief executive officer and the founder of the King James Foundation, Apostle James Solomon Mensah said the objectives of providing the facility were to discourage people from using untreated water as their main source of drinking water.

According to him, statistics from health professionals indicated that prevalence rate of water born diseases in the community was about 80%; stressing that the worrying picture did not only call for urgent attention but also concerted efforts by everyone in the community to improve the situation.

He admonished the people of Ashweniagmor to desist from using untreated water for drinking in order to half the spread of diseases and subsequently eradicating it.

"We came to this village to do medical outreach and through the process, we discovered that over 600 people were affected and sick in the community; through the help of health professionals we discovered that the water they drink is contaminated which is a stream they use for everything".

"We as a foundation took it upon ourselves to help provide portable and clean drinking water for the people to prevent and reduce water-borne diseases in the community", he said.

Apostle James Solomon Mensah concluded by advising the residents to take good care of the facility and ensure that it well maintained.

Chief Nii Daniel Okine, a representative of the chief of Ashweniagmor, commended King James Foundation and it's partners for the support and appealed to management to extend its intervention to other communities that were facing similar difficulties with regard to portable drinking water.

He then called on other NGOs and government to support them with the Toilet facility, school blocks, and health facility.

About The Foundation

King James Foundation is a non-profit organization, a humanitarian relief, development, and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.