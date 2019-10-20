Level 300 Student Of GIJ Mhame Twebah Awarded For 'Outstanding Video Documentary'

The talent show hunt (Miss KKB18) reigning queen and a level 300 weekend Top Up PR student, Priscilla Aikins, has been recognized as the 'Outstanding Video Documentary' for the GIJ At 60 Media Contest organized by the Anniversary Committee.

Priscilla Aikins who was elated by the award expressed her profound gratitude to her team, friends and the jury of the GIJ At 60 Media Contest.

"I am happy to be awarded the OUTSTANDING VIDEO DOCUMENTARY in the GIJ 60th Anniversary Media Contest themed "The Role of the Media in Promoting Effective Citizen Participation for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals".

This award was in recognition of a video documentary she made titled "Education Under Threat" combating the SDG Goal 4 which focuses on Education.

According to Priscilla Aikins, the award is dedicated to her hardworking team Cinderrela Arhinful-Mensah of Level 300 GIJ, Ebenezer Atiemo of Connect Fm and Twebah Initiative.

This she said it is due to the awesome job they did together.

She therefore used the opportunity to encourage all students to keep working hard and stay focused on their goals.

Priscilla Aikins further noted that the award has boosted her moral to keep moving forward.

"This is a great challenge to keep on soaring high. It means I need to work harder and am ready for the task ahead" she added.

Priscilla Mhame Twebah Aikins has proven to be a motivator, loveable, inspiring, and a Philanthropist.

She is a leading member of the United Press for Development GIJ (UPDN - GIJ) and Keteke Ghana.

She is the Secretary for the Weekend Committee - GIJ SRC.

The award winner holds a Diploma in Communications Studies from the same institution.