ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.10.2019 General News

Gov't's detailed position on termination of PDS agreement, way forward

By MyJoyOnline
Gov't's detailed position on termination of PDS agreement, way forward
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta has, in a detailed letter, explained what led to the termination of the controversial PDS contract.

The letter also recommends a restrictive tendering to relace the Power Distribution Services (PDS) “in a timely manner” for the Compact II Program with the US to continue.

Read the full letter below

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

1020201933557-rwnyqdcp53-431125267-pds page 1

1020201933600-rwnyqdcp53-431125267-pds page 2

1020201933601-typbsferqm-431125267-pds page 3

1020201933604-8dt2wjivvq-431125267-pds page 4

1020201933605-h41o266fey-431125267-pds page 5

1020201933607-rwnyqdcp53-431125267-pds page 6

1020201933609-g3041r5ddx-431125267-pds page 7

1020201933610-1j041p5ccw-431125267-pds page 8

1020201933612-1i841p5bbv-431125267-pds page 9

Attachments

TOP STORIES

Rawlings awarded for introducing policy reforms to mining se...
1 hour ago

Gov't's detailed position on termination of PDS agreement, w...
1 hour ago

body-container-line