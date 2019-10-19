Voice of Nzema hails Catherine Afeku for remarkable achievements

A group calling itself the Voice of Nzema (VON), a socio-political pressure group, has hailed Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency in the Western Region, Catherine Ablema Afeku for chalking successes in government.
This was disclosed to the general public at a press briefing at Half Assini on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Addressing the media, the leadership of the group indicated that despite some few challenges the Akufo-Addo-led government has encountered, the MP has performed creditably.
According to the group, Catherine Afeku being the first person to be appointed as a Minister since 1993, has performed well in areas of Road Infrastructure, Education, Health, Telecommunications Network, Scholarships, Water and Sanitation among others.
Under health sector, they said Catherine Afeku who is a Minister of State at the Office of Senior Office, has done a lot for his Constituents to improve the health sector.
They mentioned the construction of a CHPS compound at Tebakrom, construction of a maternity ward at Ewoku, construction of Fence Wall and Renovation of OPD at Gwira Banso Health Centre, construction of Community Clinic at Apataim among others.
In the area of roads infrastructure, the group applauded the MP for lobbying for so many roads to be done in the area and also for construction of bridges.
They listed the construction of concrete bridge at Ajomoro Eshiem Feeder Roads, construction of Community bridge at Ambganze, reshaping of Cocoashed-Domunli-Agyan Feeder Roads, reshaping of Yediyesele Junction Feeder Roads among others.
The Voice of Nzema also commended her for improving the educational facilities in the area.
They highlighted the construction of 3-unit classroom block at Agona, construction of 3-unit classroom block at Gwira Aiyinase, construction of Teachers Quarters at Kukuavile, construction of 6-unit Classroom Block at Gwiraman SHS among others.
"Distribution of 500 desk to; Apewosika JHS, Dr. Beamish School, Akango Primary School, Anibil Basic School, Yediyesele Basic School, Akonu/Egyan Basic School, Apataim Basic School and Kukuavile Primary School, Kakusuazo Basic School, Bokro Basic School.
In the area of telecommunications network, they said the MP has lobbied for these communities to get access to network. They can now link up with the globe, Bamianko, Dominase, Banso, Assouwua, Eshiem, Kutukrom and Tebakrom.
Under human capacity development, the group disclosed to the gathering that 500 apprentices have been deployed to learn various trades under Catherine Afeku's 'Vocational Skills and Training'.
They also disclosed that the MP has constructed seventeen (17) community sheds for social gathering.
Under water and sanitation, Catherine Afeku was hailed for the construction of borehole at Aguafo, construction of borehole at Bokro, construction of borehole at Anibil among others.
Under scholarships, they said apart from the Free SHS flagship program, the MP has given scholarships to some students to further their education at the tertiary levels, both in Ghana and abroad.
"Given Educational Scholarship to many students by the MP to study various courses both home and abroad. 33 Tertiary Students given Educational Scholarship, Chinese Government Scholarship to 25 people for short term courses in China, Annual Mock Examination for BECE Candidates, Annual support for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics(STEM) program", they mentioned.
They stressed that "We have witnessed the unprecedented jobs and how people’s lives are being changed Excitedly about the future of the country and Nzema at large and that of Nzema children, we’re very much grateful for the recent inauguration of the town guards".
They concluded, "We commend you and also thank you for the strong leadership you have exhibited since 7 January 2017 till date.
The incredible and remarkable successes chalked by your leadership within the short period bears it all, you deserve second and third time in terms of developmental projects".
Find below Voice of Nzema's statement
HON. CATHERINE ABELEMA AFEKU DESERVES TO BE HAILED FOR THE UNPRECEDENTED DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS - VOICE OF NZEMA (VON)
The Voice of Nzema (VON) has commended Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku, MP for Nzema East for the impressive work she is doing for communities in her jurisdiction.
We have witnessed the unprecedented jobs and how people’s lives are being changed.
We’re by this statement to inform you that we are seeing a transformation in your communities. We are seeing transformation in the lives of your people, and that we are sensing a brighter future for the children and the generations yet unborn.
When we see Catherine Abelema Afeku and Frank Okpenyen we see developments.
THE BELOW ARE ACHIEVEMENTS OF HON. CATHERINE AFEKU(MP) AND HON. FRANK OKPENYEN(MCE) SO FAR FROM 7TH JANUARY, 2017 TO DATE
1. Sea Defence Wall at Axim
2. DVLA Office Complex at Ayisakro
3. Sports Complex and Youth
Centre(Mini Stadium) at Axim.
4. Axim Township Roads
5. Nsein Township Roads
6. Nsein SHS Roads
7. Gwira Roads ( Gwira Aiyinase to Gwira Wiawso)
8. Cocoa District for Nzema East
9. Redevelopment of Victoria Park into an Ultra Modern Ceremonial Grounds at Axim
10. Fishing Harbour at Axim
11. Ghana Gas Refilling Bottling Plant at Brawire Akyinim(Axim)
12. Cocoa Roads at Gwira Enclave
HEALTH
13. Construction of Rural CHP Compound at Tebakrom
14. Construction of Maternity Ward at Ewoku(Ongoing)
15. Construction of Gwira Banso (Male and Female Wards)
16. Construction of CHP Compound at Egyan/Akonu
17. Construction of Maternity Ward at Gwira Eshiem
18. Construction of Fence Wall and Renovation of OPD at Gwira Banso Health Centre.
19. Construction of Community Clinic at Apataim
20. Donation of Ambulance to Axim Government Hospital
1D1F
21. Construction of the State of the Art Cassava Processing Factory at Bokro(ongoing)
22. Proposed Coconut Processing Factory at Awukyire
ROADS
23. Construction of Concrete Bridge at Ajomoro Eshiem Feeder Roads
24. Construction of Culvert(Bridges) on Bomokrom-Asonti Feeder Road
25. Renovation of Community Bridge at Ambganzie
26. Construction of Community Bridge at Asantekrom
27. Reshaping of Cocoashed-Domunli-Agyan Feeder Roads
28. Reshaping of Yediyesele Junction Feeder Roads
WATER AND SANITATION
29. Construction of borehole at Aguafo(ongoing)
30. Construction of borehole at Bokro(Ongoing)
31.Construction of borehole at Anibil(Ongoing)
EDUCATION
32. Construction of 3-unit Classroom Block at Agona
33. Construction of 3-unit Classroom Block at Gwira Aiyinase
34. Construction of a 2-unit Classroom Block for Alasuna Basic School at Axim
35. Construction of a 2-unit Classroom Block, Office, Store room and Toilet facility at Ahunyame
36. Construction of Kindergarten Block for Axim Methodist School
37. Construction of Teachers Quarters at Kukuavile
38. Construction of 6-unit Classroom Block at Gwiraman SHS
39. School Feeding Program(16 schools added)
40. Free Extra Classes for SHS and Pre-SHS students
41.Distribution of 500 desks to; Apewosika JHS, Dr. Beamish School, Akango Primary School, Anibil Basic School, Yediyesele Basic School, Akonu/Egyan Basic School, Apataim Basic School and Kukuavile Primary School, Kakusuazo Basic School, Bokro Basic School, Ayisakro Primary School, Ankyernyin Primary School, Axim R/C School
42. Given Educational Scholarship to many students by the MP to study various courses both home and abroad
43. 33 Tertiary Students given Educational Scholarship
44. Chinese Government Scholarship to 25 people for short term courses in China
45. Annual Mock Examination for BECE Candidates
46. Annual support for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics(STEM) program
47. Renovation of a 6-unit Classroom Block at Kukuavile
76. 500 Apprentices have been deployed to learn various trades under MP's Vocational Skills and Training.
OTHERS
77. Construction of Apewosika Chief Palace
78. Construction of Public Staircase at Bolazo
79. Renovation of Tomb and Graveyard of George Alfred Grant
80. Renovation of Public Staircase at Amofukumanu
81. Supporting Inter District Sports Festival
82. Gravelling of Courtyard and Tiling of Ghana Police Service Office Complex at Axim
83. Supply of Office Furniture and Equipment for Ghana Police Service at Axim
84. Construction of 27-unit Workshops and 16 Lockable Stores at Ayisakro
85. Extension of Electricity to Workshops, Stores and Connection of Network to National Grid at Ayisakro
86. Distribution of Local FMs to 12 Communities
87. Furnishing all CHP Compounds in the constituency
88. Distribution of Street Bulbs
89. Completion of Basement of Assembly Hall Complex at Axim
90. Renovation of Municipal Chief Executive and Municipal Budget Analyst Bungalows at Axim
91. Painting of Municipal Assembly Block at Axim
92. Furnishing of Municipal Chief Executive's Bungalow at Axim
93. Rehabilitation of Paa Grant Street
94. Rehabilitation of Fort Antonio Road
95. ICT Training for girls in Nzema East
96. Recruitment of people into the Local Government Services
97. Increased Premix Landing Site and Improved Distribution
98. Distribution of MASLOC Loans to 225 women
99. Distribution of MPs Small Loans Initiative to 200 market women
100. Construction of Brawire-Apataim (Old Axim) roads through MPH.
We commend you and also thank you for the strong leadership you have exhibited since 7 January 2017 till date. The incredible and remarkable successes chalked by your leadership within the short period bears it all, you deserve second and third time in terms of developmental projects.
48. Bus donation to Nsein Senior High School
TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK
49. Access to communication network at Gwira
1. Phase One; Bamiankor, Dominase, Banso, Assouwua, Eshiem, Kutukrom, Tebakrom
2. Phase Two; Tumentu, Asonti, Kakusuazo, Kukuavile
PUBLIC TOILETS/BATHS
50. Amofukumanu Public Toilet and Bath at Axim
51. Upper Town Public Toilet at Axim
52. Bankyim Public Toilet at Axim
53. Ankonam Street Public Toilet -Axim
54. Anto-Apewosika Public Toilet at Axim
55. Nkekaim Public Toilet at Axim(Ongoing)
56. Avrebo Public Toilet(Ongoing)
57. Kegyina Public Toilet(Ongoing)
58. Bolazo Public Bath at Axim
COMMUNITY SHEDS
59. Cash Money Community Shed - Axim
60. Spain B Community Shed - Axim
61. New York Community Shed - Axim
62. Britain Community Shed - Axim
63. Kokoado Community Shed - Axim
64. Domunli Community Shed - Axim
65. Akonu Community Shed
66. Agona Community Shed
67. Bokro Community Shed
68. Kakusuazo Community Shed
69. Assouwa Community Shed
70. Akosonu Community Shed
71. Gwira Eshiem Community Shed
72. Tumentu Community Shed
73. Bankyim Community Shed
74. Biamankor Community Shed
75. Dzi Wo Ho Nyi Community Shed
HUMAN CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT
Thank you!
Long live Ghana!
Long live Western Region!
Long live Nzema!
.......Signed......
VOICE OF NZEMA (VON)
Hon. Dauda Abeka Anvegyene
Chairman
Paul Atta-biah Nyanzu a.k.a Mankind
Secretary
Elizabeth Ewereko
Organizer
Source: Daniel Kaku