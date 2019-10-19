Voice of Nzema hails Catherine Afeku for remarkable achievements

Catherine Afeku

A group calling itself the Voice of Nzema (VON), a socio-political pressure group, has hailed Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency in the Western Region, Catherine Ablema Afeku for chalking successes in government.

This was disclosed to the general public at a press briefing at Half Assini on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Addressing the media, the leadership of the group indicated that despite some few challenges the Akufo-Addo-led government has encountered, the MP has performed creditably.

According to the group, Catherine Afeku being the first person to be appointed as a Minister since 1993, has performed well in areas of Road Infrastructure, Education, Health, Telecommunications Network, Scholarships, Water and Sanitation among others.

Under health sector, they said Catherine Afeku who is a Minister of State at the Office of Senior Office, has done a lot for his Constituents to improve the health sector.

They mentioned the construction of a CHPS compound at Tebakrom, construction of a maternity ward at Ewoku, construction of Fence Wall and Renovation of OPD at Gwira Banso Health Centre, construction of Community Clinic at Apataim among others.

In the area of roads infrastructure, the group applauded the MP for lobbying for so many roads to be done in the area and also for construction of bridges.

They listed the construction of concrete bridge at Ajomoro Eshiem Feeder Roads, construction of Community bridge at Ambganze, reshaping of Cocoashed-Domunli-Agyan Feeder Roads, reshaping of Yediyesele Junction Feeder Roads among others.

The Voice of Nzema also commended her for improving the educational facilities in the area.

They highlighted the construction of 3-unit classroom block at Agona, construction of 3-unit classroom block at Gwira Aiyinase, construction of Teachers Quarters at Kukuavile, construction of 6-unit Classroom Block at Gwiraman SHS among others.

"Distribution of 500 desk to; Apewosika JHS, Dr. Beamish School, Akango Primary School, Anibil Basic School, Yediyesele Basic School, Akonu/Egyan Basic School, Apataim Basic School and Kukuavile Primary School, Kakusuazo Basic School, Bokro Basic School.

Others are, Ayisakro Primary School, Ankyernyin Primary School, Axim R/C School", they added.

In the area of telecommunications network, they said the MP has lobbied for these communities to get access to network. They can now link up with the globe, Bamianko, Dominase, Banso, Assouwua, Eshiem, Kutukrom and Tebakrom.

Under human capacity development, the group disclosed to the gathering that 500 apprentices have been deployed to learn various trades under Catherine Afeku's 'Vocational Skills and Training'.

They also disclosed that the MP has constructed seventeen (17) community sheds for social gathering.

Under water and sanitation, Catherine Afeku was hailed for the construction of borehole at Aguafo, construction of borehole at Bokro, construction of borehole at Anibil among others.

Under scholarships, they said apart from the Free SHS flagship program, the MP has given scholarships to some students to further their education at the tertiary levels, both in Ghana and abroad.

"Given Educational Scholarship to many students by the MP to study various courses both home and abroad. 33 Tertiary Students given Educational Scholarship, Chinese Government Scholarship to 25 people for short term courses in China, Annual Mock Examination for BECE Candidates, Annual support for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics(STEM) program", they mentioned.

They stressed that "We have witnessed the unprecedented jobs and how people’s lives are being changed Excitedly about the future of the country and Nzema at large and that of Nzema children, we’re very much grateful for the recent inauguration of the town guards".

They concluded, "We commend you and also thank you for the strong leadership you have exhibited since 7 January 2017 till date.

The incredible and remarkable successes chalked by your leadership within the short period bears it all, you deserve second and third time in terms of developmental projects".

Find below Voice of Nzema's statement

HON. CATHERINE ABELEMA AFEKU DESERVES TO BE HAILED FOR THE UNPRECEDENTED DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS - VOICE OF NZEMA (VON)

The Voice of Nzema (VON) has commended Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku, MP for Nzema East for the impressive work she is doing for communities in her jurisdiction.

We have witnessed the unprecedented jobs and how people’s lives are being changed.

We’re by this statement to inform you that we are seeing a transformation in your communities. We are seeing transformation in the lives of your people, and that we are sensing a brighter future for the children and the generations yet unborn.

When we see Catherine Abelema Afeku and Frank Okpenyen we see developments.

THE BELOW ARE ACHIEVEMENTS OF HON. CATHERINE AFEKU(MP) AND HON. FRANK OKPENYEN(MCE) SO FAR FROM 7TH JANUARY, 2017 TO DATE

1. Sea Defence Wall at Axim

2. DVLA Office Complex at Ayisakro

3. Sports Complex and Youth

Centre(Mini Stadium) at Axim.

4. Axim Township Roads

5. Nsein Township Roads

6. Nsein SHS Roads

7. Gwira Roads ( Gwira Aiyinase to Gwira Wiawso)

8. Cocoa District for Nzema East

9. Redevelopment of Victoria Park into an Ultra Modern Ceremonial Grounds at Axim

10. Fishing Harbour at Axim

11. Ghana Gas Refilling Bottling Plant at Brawire Akyinim(Axim)

12. Cocoa Roads at Gwira Enclave

HEALTH

13. Construction of Rural CHP Compound at Tebakrom

14. Construction of Maternity Ward at Ewoku(Ongoing)

15. Construction of Gwira Banso (Male and Female Wards)

16. Construction of CHP Compound at Egyan/Akonu

17. Construction of Maternity Ward at Gwira Eshiem

18. Construction of Fence Wall and Renovation of OPD at Gwira Banso Health Centre.

19. Construction of Community Clinic at Apataim

20. Donation of Ambulance to Axim Government Hospital

1D1F

21. Construction of the State of the Art Cassava Processing Factory at Bokro(ongoing)

22. Proposed Coconut Processing Factory at Awukyire

ROADS

23. Construction of Concrete Bridge at Ajomoro Eshiem Feeder Roads

24. Construction of Culvert(Bridges) on Bomokrom-Asonti Feeder Road

25. Renovation of Community Bridge at Ambganzie

26. Construction of Community Bridge at Asantekrom

27. Reshaping of Cocoashed-Domunli-Agyan Feeder Roads

28. Reshaping of Yediyesele Junction Feeder Roads

WATER AND SANITATION

29. Construction of borehole at Aguafo(ongoing)

30. Construction of borehole at Bokro(Ongoing)

31.Construction of borehole at Anibil(Ongoing)

EDUCATION

32. Construction of 3-unit Classroom Block at Agona

33. Construction of 3-unit Classroom Block at Gwira Aiyinase

34. Construction of a 2-unit Classroom Block for Alasuna Basic School at Axim

35. Construction of a 2-unit Classroom Block, Office, Store room and Toilet facility at Ahunyame

36. Construction of Kindergarten Block for Axim Methodist School

37. Construction of Teachers Quarters at Kukuavile

38. Construction of 6-unit Classroom Block at Gwiraman SHS

39. School Feeding Program(16 schools added)

40. Free Extra Classes for SHS and Pre-SHS students

41.Distribution of 500 desks to; Apewosika JHS, Dr. Beamish School, Akango Primary School, Anibil Basic School, Yediyesele Basic School, Akonu/Egyan Basic School, Apataim Basic School and Kukuavile Primary School, Kakusuazo Basic School, Bokro Basic School, Ayisakro Primary School, Ankyernyin Primary School, Axim R/C School

42. Given Educational Scholarship to many students by the MP to study various courses both home and abroad

43. 33 Tertiary Students given Educational Scholarship

44. Chinese Government Scholarship to 25 people for short term courses in China

45. Annual Mock Examination for BECE Candidates

46. Annual support for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics(STEM) program

47. Renovation of a 6-unit Classroom Block at Kukuavile

48. Bus donation to Nsein Senior High School

TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK

49. Access to communication network at Gwira

1. Phase One; Bamiankor, Dominase, Banso, Assouwua, Eshiem, Kutukrom, Tebakrom

2. Phase Two; Tumentu, Asonti, Kakusuazo, Kukuavile

PUBLIC TOILETS/BATHS

50. Amofukumanu Public Toilet and Bath at Axim

51. Upper Town Public Toilet at Axim

52. Bankyim Public Toilet at Axim

53. Ankonam Street Public Toilet -Axim

54. Anto-Apewosika Public Toilet at Axim

55. Nkekaim Public Toilet at Axim(Ongoing)

56. Avrebo Public Toilet(Ongoing)

57. Kegyina Public Toilet(Ongoing)

58. Bolazo Public Bath at Axim

COMMUNITY SHEDS

59. Cash Money Community Shed - Axim

60. Spain B Community Shed - Axim

61. New York Community Shed - Axim

62. Britain Community Shed - Axim

63. Kokoado Community Shed - Axim

64. Domunli Community Shed - Axim

65. Akonu Community Shed

66. Agona Community Shed

67. Bokro Community Shed

68. Kakusuazo Community Shed

69. Assouwa Community Shed

70. Akosonu Community Shed

71. Gwira Eshiem Community Shed

72. Tumentu Community Shed

73. Bankyim Community Shed

74. Biamankor Community Shed

75. Dzi Wo Ho Nyi Community Shed

HUMAN CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT

76. 500 Apprentices have been deployed to learn various trades under MP's Vocational Skills and Training.

OTHERS

77. Construction of Apewosika Chief Palace

78. Construction of Public Staircase at Bolazo

79. Renovation of Tomb and Graveyard of George Alfred Grant

80. Renovation of Public Staircase at Amofukumanu

81. Supporting Inter District Sports Festival

82. Gravelling of Courtyard and Tiling of Ghana Police Service Office Complex at Axim

83. Supply of Office Furniture and Equipment for Ghana Police Service at Axim

84. Construction of 27-unit Workshops and 16 Lockable Stores at Ayisakro

85. Extension of Electricity to Workshops, Stores and Connection of Network to National Grid at Ayisakro

86. Distribution of Local FMs to 12 Communities

87. Furnishing all CHP Compounds in the constituency

88. Distribution of Street Bulbs

89. Completion of Basement of Assembly Hall Complex at Axim

90. Renovation of Municipal Chief Executive and Municipal Budget Analyst Bungalows at Axim

91. Painting of Municipal Assembly Block at Axim

92. Furnishing of Municipal Chief Executive's Bungalow at Axim

93. Rehabilitation of Paa Grant Street

94. Rehabilitation of Fort Antonio Road

95. ICT Training for girls in Nzema East

96. Recruitment of people into the Local Government Services

97. Increased Premix Landing Site and Improved Distribution

98. Distribution of MASLOC Loans to 225 women

99. Distribution of MPs Small Loans Initiative to 200 market women

100. Construction of Brawire-Apataim (Old Axim) roads through MPH.

We commend you and also thank you for the strong leadership you have exhibited since 7 January 2017 till date. The incredible and remarkable successes chalked by your leadership within the short period bears it all, you deserve second and third time in terms of developmental projects.

Thank you!

Long live Ghana!

Long live Western Region!

Long live Nzema!

.......Signed......

VOICE OF NZEMA (VON)

Hon. Dauda Abeka Anvegyene

Chairman

Paul Atta-biah Nyanzu a.k.a Mankind

Secretary

Elizabeth Ewereko

Organizer

Source: Daniel Kaku