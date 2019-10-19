Prison Inmates Set To Benefit From NHIS--Veep Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government has launched a national policy to register all prison inmates onto the National Health Insurance Scheme ( NHIS).

According to Dr. Bawumia, about 80% of the inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison have so far been covered under the policy.

"Also all prison infirmaries nationwide are to be accredited to receive national health insurance claims" , Dr. Bawumia added.

Vice President Bawaumia made these revelations when he reviewed the graduation and commissioning of a hundred and forty (140) Prisons Officer Cadets at the Prisons Officers Training School in Accra, on Friday.

The NPP government is working closely with the Service to improve the health system within our prisons. In this regard, over forty (40) medical personnel have been seconded from the Ghana Health Service and posted to various prison establishments across the country.

The government has also taken steps to expand accommodation facilities for officers.

To this end, he pointed out that contractors have been requested back to the site to complete blocks of flats at the Ankaful and Nsawam Prisons and Roman Ridge Prisons complex.

He commended the Service for undertaking major rehabilitation programmes in its quest to better equip inmates for life after prison.

The Vice President congratulated and admonished the new and existing serving officers to discharge their duties diligently and show the inmates in their care love and concern, without compromising on their ethics.