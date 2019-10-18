Youth In Tourism Festival Held

The Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has reiterated that the Tourism sector alone contributes about 7% of global exports and 10% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to her, the Tourism industry would play a critical role in the achievement of the UN sustainable development Agenda, for the year 2030, if the sector is properly harnessed, given its huge prospects in the global economy.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi made these remarks at the Youth in Tourism Festival (YOTOFEST) held in Accra, on the 10th October 2019 under the theme, "My Culture My Pride."

She said President Akufo-Addo, has given the tourism sector as a fulcrum for his government developmental agenda in turning the economic fortunes of the country, hence the ministry elevation to the rank of a cabinet status.

Hon. Oteng-Gyasi emphasized that the government through the ministry launched the ‘Year of Return programme to commemorate 400 years of slavery, which saw the influx of international celebrities and many black Americans across the world commemorating the year-long event in Ghana.

She added that the country would create an enabling environment that would make tourists want to extend their stay and come for more vacations and possibly even invest in the tourism industry.

She charged on the youth to endeavour to take up tourism-related discipline given its huge economic opportunities that can be derived from the sector.

The sector minister used the opportunity to commend the organizers for their laudable effort in imbibing in the Ghanaian youth on the tourism prospects.

On his part the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Mr Akwasi Agyemang indicated that his outfit would support any initiative aimed at promoting tourism in Ghana, considering that the sector can be leverage as the economic pillar of the country.

The youth tourism ambassador Mr Joseph Amartey stressed that the purpose of the event is to imbibe in the Ghanaian youth on the relevance of tourism right from their school-going age.

This according to him necessitated the creation of tourism clubs in most of the schools in the country.