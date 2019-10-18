Science, Technology Is The Way – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is convinced the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) holds the key to Ghana's development agenda.

He has, therefore, emphasised the need for students in the country to take their studies in STEM seriously since it holds the key to unlock their potentials.

The President made the remarks when winners of the 2019 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Tuesday evening.

“The centrality of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education for the future of our country has been decided on. This is where we all have to turn our energies, plans and programmes to,” he stressed.

“Considering all the countries that are progressing today, it's all about the mastery of Science and Technology by their populations. Therefore, to have award winners in this area means we are looking at the future of Ghana,” he added.

He congratulated the award winners and the organizers and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“I want to congratulate you warmly. From my understanding, it is a highly contested and very keenly contested competition so to come out of it on top, it's a big victory to yourselves, to the school, to the science masters and all of you who are involved in the preparation and teaching; you are to be congratulated,” he said.

A Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, led the delegation to the meeting. In his introductory remarks, he indicated that the introduction of the Free Senior High School flagship programme of government essentially absorbed the fees that parents and schools paid to participate in the competition.

He said the NSMQ had been strengthened because monies were readily available from government for the organization of the NSMQ, which has become a must-watch competition for every household in the country.

---Daily Guide