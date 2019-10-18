Adomfe Killing: Police Acted Out Of Negligence

It's emerging that, Kofi Ampomah, a suspect allegedly murdered by the police at Adomfe in the Ashanti region acted out of negligence.

A Unit Committee Chairman at Adomfe, Addai Nketia revealed that the police on a patrol after failure to arrest an illegal drug peddler accused the deceased as a suspect.

According to him, the police have consistently arrested the drug peddler but continuously paid her way through.

He accused the Petensa police command of engaging in bribery scandals.

An accusation he claimed to have witnessed on three occasions, and based on that, the peddler has been authoritative and untouchable in the area.

Narrating the incidents on Adom Fm’s Dwaso Nsem, he said, the police on that faithful day was on a usual raid to arrest the illegal drug peddler.

He made note that, the peddler upon a tip-off absconded the scene. A situation Kofi Ampomah fell victim to the raid whiles from a drinking stop to purchase a meat after the hard days work for his meal.

The police however arrested the deceased on his way and accused him of being a suspect but declined the allegations upon the arrest.

This, the police resorted to vigorous assault on the deceased. The Unit Committee Chairman further narrated that, several plea by residents to the police proved futile.

In his narration, he said, some individuals in civilian uniform attached to the police inflicted cutlass wounds on the deceased in the glare eyes of the police.

He denied claims by the police in an earlier report that residents pelted the police with stones.

Kofi Ampomah died Wednesday morning whiles receiving treatment as a result of the police arrest.

The police in an earlier interview denied any wrongdoing and rather accused residents of attacking them.