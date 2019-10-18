ModernGhanalogo

18.10.2019 General News

Four Of Eight Canadian Kidnappers Granted Bail

By Richard Obeng Bediako
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Four out of the eight accused persons in the Canadian kidnappers have been granted bail.

The four are Seidu Abubarkar aka NBA, Abdul Rahman Sulemana aka wofa,Safiano Abubarkar and Abdul Nasir.

They have been accused of playing various roles in the kidnapping of Miss Lauren Patricia Catherine Tiley and Miss Bailey Jordan Chilly, who were in Kumasi to participate in a youth programme on June 4, 2019.

All the accused persons have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, while Aghalor, Ojiyorwe, Omarsar and Yakubu, have been charged additionally with two counts of kidnapping.

It has emerged in court that the kidnappers of the two Canadian women who were rescued on Wednesday demanded an $800,000 ransom for their release.

More soon…

