The National Insurance Commission is warning the general public against dealing with fake insurance brokers.

The warning follows a swoop operation by Officials of the special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the NIC in collaboration with the Ghana police service to arrest operators of Zeta Insurance Broking Services when it discovered that they were operating from the headquarters of the Apostolic Church of Ghana near the cocoa clinic in Accra for over five years without a licence.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, Mr Justice Yaw Ofori said the Commission will crack down on all unscrupulous people operating illegally in the country.

It has also cautioned the public against doing good business with one Swedel lnsurance operating in sweduru in the central region

The NIC was established is to ensure effective administration, supervision regulation and control of all insurance activities in the country

The Commission says it poised more than ever to ensure that all insurance brokering firms on the coup try are properly licensed as it serves as intermediaries to persons who transact insurance businesses.

Meanwhile, the management of the firm operating illegally has been handed over to the Ghana police service for onward interrogation.