Volunteers Educate Students On Correct Hand Washing Technique





The campaign dubbed “War On Germs”, which is part of the Club’s outlined projects for its 10th Anniversary celebration, is also a contribution towards the Global Hand washing Day which is annually observed on October 15. The theme for the 2019 celebration was “Clean Hands For All”.







The global campaign is dedicated to raising awareness on hand washing with soap as a key factor in disease prevention. It is targeted at reducing respiratory and intestinal diseases by 25-50 percent.







The team led by Emmanuel Deho, Past President of the Club and Delali Matewuawe, Project Director; demonstrated to the correct hand washing technique.







“You cannot boast of clean hands if you do not wash them thoroughly with soap”, they added.







To ensure that the students have captured each step of the demonstration, the team leaders offered some students the opportunity to to replicate the correct hand washing techniques.







Elisha Tubo-Oreriba, President of the Club, led the Club to donate items such as buckets, soaps, towels and educational materials on hand washing.







He reminded the students to protect their health by strictly adhering to the taught hand washing standards.







In response to the gesture, Olivia Tetteh, Head Teacher of the School, commended the Club for dedicating resources towards the project stressing on the need for the students to make good use of the donated items.







In the spirit of giving back to society, the students also took to the streets, to educate members of the community on the need to observe proper hand washing standards. They held placards with writings such as “ Hand washing habits, once acquired; stays with the person forever.”







Currently in its third year, the War On Germs Campaign which has received continuous support from Global Communities, has benefitted over 2,500 lives in five different public schools in the Greater- Accra region.